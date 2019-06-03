Elyece Patterson Named 2019 Carla Squatrito Scholarship Recipient

Connecticut Public recently named Elyece Patterson as the recipient of the 2019 Carla Squatrito Scholarship. The scholarship is named in honor of business leader Carla Squatrito of Carla’s Pasta.

An immigrant in 1968, and a stellar entrepreneur of today, Carla has built an extraordinary company in Connecticut through hard work, leadership, and her entrepreneurial spirit. In honor of her life and accomplishments, the Carla Squatrito Scholarship in the amount of $5,000 is awarded annually to a young woman planning on studying business, business administration, culinary arts, entrepreneurship, or a related area at a four-year college or university.

Patterson is a senior at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HTMCA) and is a dedicated and hard-working student. She currently serves as a mentor for Girls for Technology and started a support group for teens who have been affected by cancer. Passionate about coding and IT, Patterson plans on studying business and computer science at college in the fall.