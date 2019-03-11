2019 Indie Lens Pop-Up Series

Free Films and Discussion Series in New Haven

Come see outstanding films from PBS’ Independent Lens documentary series, followed by thought-provoking discussions. This event series is free and open to the public, hosted by CPTV and the Yale Film Study Center.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

WHEN: Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: 63 High Street, Room 102, New Haven, CT 06511



From Oscar®-winning filmmaker Michael Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? was one of the most celebrated theatrical releases of 2018. It tells the story of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood‘s Fred Rogers, a soft-spoken minister, puppeteer, writer, and producer whose show was beamed daily into homes across America for more than 30 years. For more information about this film, click here.

Charm City

WHEN: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: 63 High Street, Room 102, New Haven, CT 06511



Filmed during three years of unparalleled violence in Baltimore, Charm City delivers a powerfully candid portrait of those on the front lines. With grit, fury, and compassion, a group of police, citizens, community leaders, and government officials grapple with the consequences of violence and try to reclaim their city’s future. Charm City will air on CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 p.m. For more information about this film, click here.

Wrestle



WHEN: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: 63 High Street, Room 102, New Haven, CT 06511

Get an intimate and inspiring look at the wrestling team at J.O. Johnson High School in Alabama. Follow them as they grapple with obstacles on and off the mat that could jeopardize their success. Wrestle will air on CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10 p.m. For more information about this film, click here.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, ITVS, and Independent Lens.