3rd Annual Helping Heroes Health and Wellness Expo

Saturday, November 16, 2019

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Connecticut Public

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT 06105

FREE PARKING

Join us for a FREE event to inform Veterans, those on active duty, and their families about local health and wellness resources. This will be an informative and active day; be inspired to make positive change in your life and those around you, discover new ways to be and stay well. Learn about Yoga, Reiki, Meditation, CrossFit workouts, nutrition, CPR and more. Be sure to sign up for the wellness talks, demonstrations, and active sessions.

Participating vendors include: Kelvin Young; Sound Healer, Veterans for Peace, Divine SoulEnergy & Massage, Jennifer Worhle; Yoga, Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Centers, Jessica Loss; Suicide Prevention Coordinator (VA Connecticut Healthcare), and more.