Connecticut Public

Arethusa Blue Cheese Mousse

This is something we typically serve our guests at the beginning of the meal as an amuse-bouche. At our restaurant we serve it in mini cones along with quince or fig butter depending on the season, but it is just as delicious spread on crackers or as a dip for crudités.

Course Appetizer Servings 6 people

Equipment Food Processor

Ingredients US Metric 1x 2x 3x 4 oz blue cheese crumbled (Arethusa brand)

3 oz cream cheese (Arethusa brand)

1 oz sour cream

2 oz white verjus or apple cider

Instructions Add blue cheese to a food processor and pulse until crumbles are fine.

Add in cream cheese, followed by sour cream, pulsing to incorporate between each ingredient.

Stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally with a rubber spatula.

Slowly add the white verjus to adjust consistency and sweetness.

Blend until creamy, smooth, and balanced. Season with salt to taste.

Mousse can be enjoyed right away or stored in an airtight container for up to a week.