Connecticut Public

Arethusa Blue Cheese Mousse
This is something we typically serve our guests at the beginning of the meal as an amuse-bouche. At our restaurant we serve it in mini cones along with quince or fig butter depending on the season, but it is just as delicious spread on crackers or as a dip for crudités.
Equipment
- Food Processor
Ingredients
- 4 oz blue cheese crumbled (Arethusa brand)
- 3 oz cream cheese (Arethusa brand)
- 1 oz sour cream
- 2 oz white verjus or apple cider
Instructions
- Add blue cheese to a food processor and pulse until crumbles are fine.
- Add in cream cheese, followed by sour cream, pulsing to incorporate between each ingredient.
- Stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally with a rubber spatula.
- Slowly add the white verjus to adjust consistency and sweetness.
- Blend until creamy, smooth, and balanced. Season with salt to taste.
- Mousse can be enjoyed right away or stored in an airtight container for up to a week.
Notes
Excerpted from Connecticut Chefs Recipes for Restaurant Relief e-Cookbook, edited by Stephanie Webster, photos by CTbites.