Connecticut Public Members and Donors: A Special Invitation For You

Join Us Monday, May 17th at Noon

To show our appreciation for your generous support, we’re inviting you to join Where We Live host LUCY NALPATHANCHIL as she sits down with two accomplished public media journalists covering politics, presidents, and our nation’s capital during this historic moment.

LISA DESJARDINS is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

AYESHA RASCOE is a White House correspondent for NPR, currently covering her third presidential administration. Ayesha is also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast, and occasional guest host of It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders.

Please Register For The Event: (We’ll send you reminder email with the link to this live, virtual event.)

[#FORM#]

[FNAME] [LNAME]

[EMAIL]

Would you like to submit a question for our guests in advance? Please type it in the form below. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions via online chat during the live event.

My Question:

[INPUT FIELD]

[FORM SUBMIT]

ADDING BELOW JUST TO HAVE IT - DOES NOT BELONG ON THIS REGISTRATION PAGE

Auto response/ confirmation:

We’re so glad you can join us on May 17 at noon!

Please add the date to your calendar, and watch for a reminder email message from Connecticut Public with the link to this virtual live event.

Get ready for a lively lunch conversation with some of Public Media’s most accomplished journalists.