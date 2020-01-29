Account Manager (Underwriting)

Savvy in selling medial and digital properties? Knowledgeable about digital? Like bonuses? Connecticut Public seeks an experienced Account Manager to join our Underwriting team. The successful candidate can expect sell a diverse portfolio of media and digital properties by connecting business and non-profits to Connecticut Public’s diverse audience with their sponsorship message on multiple delivery channels, including radio, television, digital and events. This position is expected to prospect, conduct needs assessments, create and present proposals, close the deal, write copy and service accounts. Visit our brand new career site to apply: https://lnkd.in/e_C3cN3