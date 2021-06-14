Connecticut Public Welcomes Jacqui Rabe Thomas and Jim Haddadin to The Accountability Project Reporting Team

HARTFORD, CT – June 14, 2021 – JacquiRabe Thomas and Jim Haddadin have joined The Accountability Project investigative reporting team at Connecticut Public. The newly launched unitprovides a deep focus on Connecticut issues including education, the economy, business, housing and government.

Jacqui Rabe Thomas joins the Accountability Project as our Investigative Reporter. Jacqui was previously a reporter at the Connecticut Mirror and worked with ProPublica on a series of projects. She was recently awarded a New England Newspaper & Press Association First place for investigative reporting and a Publick Occurrences Award for coverage of the state’s attempt to shield nursing homes from COVID-19.

“I’m excited to be joining the new investigative unit and can’t wait to share more stories about what is going on in Connecticut,” Jacqui says. “I see this as a wonderful continuation of the work I’ve been doing at the Connecticut Mirror and a way to dig deeper into the important issues that we face in our state.”

“We are so happy to have Jacqui and Jim join The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public.We can’t wait to have them on board to help us dig deeper into the issues affecting all Nutmeggers,” says Walter Randolph-Smith, Investigative Editor/Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project.

Jim Haddadinjoins the investigative team as our Data Reporter. Jim received a Journalism degree from Boston University in 2008 and worked at NBC Universal in Boston as an Investigative Producer. Prior to that, he was a multimedia Journalist at The MetroWest Daily News in Framingham, MA. He recently won first place from the City of Boston's open data challenge for his data storytelling project Trash City.

“CT Public is investing in the journalism that matters most. Local investigative reporting strengthens communities and holds power to account. I’m thrilled to join this team, and humbled by the opportunity to do this work,” says Haddadin.

According to Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public, “This investigative reporting team is part of our larger strategic plan to expand news and information gathering statewide, and restore trust and accountability in our state. We feel very fortunate to have Jacqui and Jim join our team to help us in this important work.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.