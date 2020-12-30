ACCUSTANDARD, INC.

1203 Chapel St, New Haven

Founded in 1986, AccuStandard is a leading manufacturer of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs). The company started in a business incubator co-sponsored by Yale University and The City of New Haven at the former site of Olin Chemical Company in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. Outgrowing that facility, the company moved across town in 1998 into a fully modernized facility of 37,000 square feet of laboratories, office and storage space. AccuStandard offers a comprehensive selection of organic, inorganic and petroleum reference standards for chemical analysis, serving a global market.

