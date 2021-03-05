Part-Time Afternoon News Producer I (All Things Considered)

Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Part-time Afternoon News Producer (All Things Considered)

Looking for part-time, collaborative work in support of Connecticut Public’s award-winning news team? We’re looking for a part-time afternoon news producer who can support production for All Things Considered. The ideal producer is familiar with All Things Considered and steeped in news and current events. This work includes producing, writing, and editing for live shows. Find your purpose is being part of a mission-driven public media organization that strives to be the essential source for truth and ideas and seeks to connect the citizens of Connecticut to their state and communities.