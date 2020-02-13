Audience Intelligence Coordinator

Connecticut Public seeks candidates to fill the full-time position of Audience Intelligence and Database Coordinator. The Coordinator is a key team member of the Digital Services Bureau (DSB), identifying, measuring, and socializing success related to our audience intelligence operations, including oversight and coordination of our audience database(s). The position requires deep knowledge of measurement tools such as Google Analytics, Power BI, Google Data Studio, Facebook Analytics, and experience using a CRM such as SalesForce. The successful candidate can expect to maintain cloud-based data repositories, create dashboards, develop reports, extract data, and socialize insights. Interested? Apply through our brand new recruiting platform!