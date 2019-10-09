For more than 55 years Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public seeks candidates to fill the full-time position of Audience Intelligence Manager. This position is a critical team member who will identify and measure success related to the Company’s digital analytics. In this newly created role, the successful candidate will create and manage cloud-based data repositories and endeavor to synthesize, pulling out the trends and insights. This positions reports to the Director/Data, Analytics and Audience Intelligence.

General Summary

Prospective candidates will work within the tools and manipulate data, but spend more of their time on bigger picture analysis, driving strategy, helping to inform marketing automation flows cross platform, predictive modeling, etc. The successful candidates has expert-level knowledge and experience with digital measurement tools such as Google Analytics, Facebook Analytics, SalesForce, and modern databases. Familiarity with analytics visualization and database tools is vital.

Essential Job Functions

The Audience Intelligence Manager provides a wide range of services. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Collaborates autonomously with various internal teams (including marketing, content, underwriting, development, and finance) to support goal setting, KPI development, and ensures the appropriate data is collected based on the goals of each campaign/asset and that the insights gleaned from that data are factored into future business decisions.

Responsible for ensuring reports, analysis, and dashboards are created according to stakeholder and business needs, enabling teams to monitor relevant KPI information in support of strategic goals.

Assists in the strategy and development of business intelligence platforms for data visualization and insight generation for use in campaign monitoring and optimization.

Oversees all aspects of the analytics database for overall database credibility and maintenance.

Assists in the build and development of custom databases on the reporting platform.

Manages the retrieving, compiling, and formatting of large volumes of data.

Help develop automated quality assurance processes to ensure data accuracy and timeliness.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Audience Intelligence Manager has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Organizes weekly data for inclusion in program performance reports (including e-newsletter & digital stats)

Prepares monthly benchmark reports and engagement metrics for business-level needs (including rolling monthly digital stats, WNPR audience overview, board-level Tonnage report)

Supports research projects through cross-channel performance evaluation and qualitative data collection through survey creation and evaluation.

Supports CRM implementation, set up, and ongoing development.

Collects data requirements from client teams to assist in database build.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Data from web/ad measurement technologies, campaign management, website analytics software, paid search engine marketing data sources.

Database structures and data mining techniques.

Proficient in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube analytics.

Traditional media data sources (Nielsen, RRC, TRAC, PPM).

Smartsheets and Slack.

Working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously.

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Skill In:

Salesforce/CRM tools, business intelligence tools, and using analytics visualization and database tools.

Using and understanding Google Analytics, especially how to customize and manipulate the tools to ensure accurate tracking and answer specific questions.

Organization, attention-to-detail, and quality assurance focus.

Communicating both verbally and in writing, promptly sharing information and ideas with others as needed, along with using active listening skills with which to negotiate and/or persuade.

Ability to:

Be passionate about public media.

Stay enthusiastic and passionate about numbers/analytics.

Possess intellectual curiosity and inquisitive nature and perform at a high-level within an ambiguous environment.

Combine data from various sources for use in reporting, analysis, and to support decision-making.

Function as a motivated self-starter who can read and learn from process documentation, shadowing colleagues, and learning while working in the day-to-day.

Work independently and as a key contributing member of a team.

Plan and be a forward thinker.

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent.

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the physical activities of this position may include frequent in-person interactions. It is essential to be able to remain at a desk/computer workstation for prolonged periods, perform extensive data entry and other computer-related tasks, and create/maintain filing systems. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as preparing and analyzing data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25 lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10 lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, salary, exempt position. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, some evening and weekend event support is required.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Data Management, Business, Analytics, or a relevant field from an accredited university AND a minimum four (4) to six (6) years of direct work experience in data management or data analytics at either the corporate or non-profit level.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

