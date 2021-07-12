Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply: Audience Research Analyst

Be a connector of people in the digital space. Your new opportunity is an Audience Research Analyst who works within the Digital Services Bureau, a group within Connecticut Public comprised of digital and data experts who are in service to all departments, working to deliver integrated digital customer experiences that drive measurable business outcomes.

The Audience Research Analyst plays a critical part in conducting research and drawing insights across media consumption data to support the evaluation of programming, distribution and digital marketing. The position creates actionable insights that improve Connecticut Public’s ability to serve its existing audience and increase its impact in the community. Additionally, this position provides data and perspective to support vital business decisions that will advance Connecticut Public’s strategic goals.