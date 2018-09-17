BirdNote & Connecticut Public Radio present:

Sounds & Sights of the Autumn Sky

A special family event at the Connecticut Audubon Center in Glastonbury

Autumn in New England is the time when the delightful trill of springtime songbirds gives way to the chilling screech of the red-tailed hawk and the high-pitched, insistent chirp of the hunting Osprey.

Join us for a special family-friendly afternoon of bird stories, and learn about the raptors that call Connecticut fields and beaches home. You’ll even get to meet two resident rehabilitated raptors: a broadwing hawk and a barred owl!

Hosted by David DesRoches, Connecticut Public Radio reporter

Featuring:

Mary McCann, Narrator, BirdNote

Milan Bull, Senior Director of Science and Conservation, Connecticut Audubon Society

Patrick M. Comins, Executive Director, Connecticut Audubon Society

With special appearances by residents of the Connecticut Audubon Center’s Outdoor Aviary.

Books will be available for purchase.