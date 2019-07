Grammy Award-winning “Godfather of Americana music” Delbert McClinton and his band, Self-Made Men + Dana, help us kick off season 5 of The Kate! Fresh off his 26th studio album, Tall, Dark, & Handsome, Delbert brings his rough-edged, jazz, blues, and big band inspired brand of Americana to Old Saybrook.

Tuesday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Old Saybrook

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.