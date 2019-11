Tickets are now on sale for Oregon-bred folk trio Joseph‘s LIVE performance at The Kate! Don’t miss sisters Natalie Closner Schepman and (twins) Allison and Meegan Closner when they take the stage to perform songs from their September 2019 album, Good Luck, Kid. This performance will be filmed for the new season of The Kate on Connecticut Public Television.

Tuesday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT