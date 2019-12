Tickets are now on sale for Nashville singer-pianist Kandace Springs’ LIVE performance at The Kate! Catch Springs perform songs from her new album The Women Who Raised Me, featuring her spin on classic hits originally made famous by some of the greatest female vocalists of all-time. This performance will be filmed for the new season of The Kate on Connecticut Public Television.

Monday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT