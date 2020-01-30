Catch Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe LIVE at The Kate

Tickets are now on sale for Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe!

Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

Singer and saxophonist Karl Denson fronts the Tiny Universe as if he’s preaching the gospel. His energy and spirit are contagious while his songwriting serves a larger message of fellowship—across generations, genders, religions, and cultures. Combining funk, rock, soul, and R&B into a stage show unlike you’ve ever seen, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

This show will be filmed live for the CPTV series The Kate.