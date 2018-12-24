Catch Latin Singer-Songwriter Gina Chavez at The Kate!

Gina Chavez joins season 4 of The Kate!

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

A 10-time Austin Music Award winner and 2015 Austin Musician of the Year, Gina Chavez and her band are fresh off a 12-country tour as cultural ambassadors with the U.S. State Department, uniting audiences from Texas to Uzbekistan and Venezuela to Saudi Arabia. Her bilingual album, Up.Rooted, topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR’s All Things Considered and her Tiny Desk concert has more than 750,000 views.