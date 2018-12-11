Catch Marc Cohn with Special Guests The Blind Boys of Alabama!

Marc Cohn joins season 4 of The Kate and brings along very special guests, The Blind Boys of Alabama!

Monday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

In 2016, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn celebrated the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling self-titled debut with a special tour performing the album in its entirety from start to finish for the first time. Following that victory lap, Cohn returns to digging in the treasure chest of his quarter-century of rich, evocative, soulful songs. Riding the wave of spontaneity and audience connection, no two performances are alike, and requests are always taken, making for an intimate grab bag of a set full of big hits, deep cuts, and surprises.

To sweeten the pot he’s joined by The Blind Boys of Alabama, who have defined the sound of gospel music for over 75 years. The vocal harmonies and melodies that ensue will send chills down your spine. In your book of “ I was there when” musical moments, this one will surely make the cut.

