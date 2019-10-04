Catch The Wood Brothers LIVE at The Kate!

Catch The Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with Jano Rix, perform live at The Kate!

Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

Hailed by NPR’s Mountain Stage as “one of the most exciting bands to experience live,” The Wood Brothers blur the lines between folk and rock, blues and funk, traditional and trailblazing.

The show will be filmed for Season 5 of The Kate on Connecticut Public Television.