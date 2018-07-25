New England News Collaborative/NEXT Producer

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over New England News Collaborative/NEXT Producera variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of NENC/NEXT Producer. This position will be primarily responsible for serving as the producer for the New England News Collaborative (NENC), an eight-station public media consortium. This position reports directly to the Executive Editor for the New England News Collaborative.

General Summary

Prospective candidates can expect to work on the weekly news program and podcast, exploring issues across New England. This position will work with an award-winning team dedicated to creating engaging and thoughtful programming for a regional audience. The CT Public NENC/NEXT Producer will work in collaboration with the Executive Editor by producing content for the NENC, booking and interviewing guests, researching topics for NEXT, a weekly radio program and podcast produced by NENC, and creating digital and social media content in support of program.

Essential Job Functions

The CT Public NENC/NEXT Producer provides a wide range of services in collaboration with the Executive Director. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Develop, enhance, and advance specific story ideas and concepts, both with other producers, reporters, and the host, in daily production segments and long-term planning;

Record and edits audio; produces and mixes content using audio equipment and digital editing software and compiles and edits material necessary for production;

Ensure production adheres to format and procedural guidelines;

Book and research guests, topics, and ideas; researches and writes daily scripts and show rundowns for on-air, website, and promotional use;

Assist and coordinate with marketing team around key events designed to promote and outreach programs, with respect to events, guests, etc.;

Produce web content, including daily uploads and updates of web page, photography, and photo editing;

Provide creative and editorial guidelines to on-air guests in order to enrich quality of programming; and

Provide social media and advertising strategy support using online platforms including Twitter and Facebook; responds to listener requests and correspondence.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The CT Public NENC/NEXT Producer has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Generates ideas and meets with producers, reporters and hosts at partner stations to develop program segments;

Develops long-term coverage ideas for the show, including series and specials;

Books and researches guests, topics and ideas; researches and writes scripts, promos and show rundowns for on-air, website and promotional use;

Produces web content, including updates of web page, photography and photo editing; and

Assists in promotions and outreach including live events.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Audio hardware, software, and facilities;

Programmatic needs and audience make-up;

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work;

Skill In:

Computer literacy, ability to learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Staying informed on the latest trends in radio, podcasting and audio production;

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Reading a variety of publications and online news sources; and

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.)

Ability to:

Write and edit copy to NPR guidelines;

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting;

Keep informed of regional, national and world news and cultural events;

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices;

Learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Ability to define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Ability to lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision.

Work Environment

The NENC/NEXT Producer operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Occasionally, weekend or after hours work might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required AND two or more years of radio production or reporting experience, with public radio experience preferred.

Salary Range

$41,000 – 55,000

*All new hires start at the beginning of the salary range

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Email completed applications to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org.

Disclaimer

CT Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. CT Public may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. CT Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check, to include comprehensive fingerprint screen, is required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap or disability, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran in accordance with applicable laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.