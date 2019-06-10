For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over Producer Ia variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of Producer I. This position will be primarily responsible for serving as the producer for the New England News Collaborative (NENC), an eight-station public media consortium. This position reports directly to the Executive Editor for the New England News Collaborative.

General Summary

The Producer I candidate can expect to work on the weekly news program and podcast, exploring issues across New England. This position will work with an award-winning team dedicated to creating engaging and thoughtful programming for a regional audience. For this position, the producer will work in collaboration with the Executive Editor by producing content for the NENC, booking and interviewing guests, researching topics for NEXT, a weekly radio program and podcast produced by NENC, and creating digital and social media content in support of program.

Essential Job Functions

Our producers provide a wide range of services in collaboration with the Executive Director. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Develop, enhance, and advance specific story ideas and concepts, both with other producers, reporters, and the host, in daily production segments and long-term planning;

Record and edit audio; produce and mix content using audio equipment and digital editing software; compile and edit material necessary for production;

Ensure production adheres to editorial format and procedural guidelines;

Book and research guests, topics, and ideas; research and write daily scripts and show rundowns for on-air, website, and promotional use;

Assist and coordinate with the marketing team around key events designed to promote and outreach programs, with respect to events, guests, etc.;

In collaboration with the Digital Services Bureau, produce web content, including daily uploads and updates of web page, photography, and photo editing;

Provide creative and editorial guidelines to on-air guests in order to enrich quality of programming; and

In collaboration with the Digital Services Bureau, provide social media and advertising strategy support using online platforms including Twitter and Facebook while responding to listener requests and correspondence.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

A Producer I has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Generate ideas and meets with producers, reporters and hosts at partner stations to develop program segments;

Develop long-term coverage ideas for the show, including series and specials;

Keep informed of regional, national and world news and cultural events;

Identify, write, and produce content for multiple platforms: broadcast, digital and social;

Write and edit copy to NPR guidelines and uphold high ethical standards for journalism;

Operate the broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices; and

Assist in promotions and outreach including live events and fundraising.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Audio hardware, software, and facilities;

Programmatic needs and audience make-up;

Leading large projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work;

Skill In:

Computer literacy, ability to operate broadcast console and remote recorder operation;

Staying informed and implementing the latest trends in radio, podcasting and audio production;

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Reading a variety of publications and online news sources; and

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.)

Ability to:

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision.

Work Environment

CT Public producers operate in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Occasionally, early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree (Journalism preferred) AND/OR two or more years of radio production or reporting experience, with public radio experience preferred.

Salary Range

$46,913 to $52,785

*All new hires start at the beginning of a hiring range. Salary ranges are listed to indicate the minimum and maximum ranges applicable for the position.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.