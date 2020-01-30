Celebrate Middlesex County Community Trailblazers

Join us for a screening of Women’s Work: Stories Behind the Movement, plus a lively conversation with women blazing trails in Middlesex County.

Tuesday, March 10

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

The Kate (Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center)

300 Main Street

Old Saybrook, CT

Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

Moderated by Mary Boone, panelists include:

Heather Dawson, Executive Producer of Women’s Work

Mihae Lee, Musician, Artistic Director of the Essex Winter Series

Niasia Williams, Engineer with Pratt & Whitney

Amanda Webster, Politician, Contender & Avenger, featured in the film

Chief Ellen Murray, Groundbreaker & Fire Fighter, featured in the film

Bring your daughter, niece, mother, grandmother, girlfriends… and the men who lift them up.

Presented by the Community Foundation of Middlesex County’s Sari A. Rosenbaum Fund for Women & Girls.