GENERAL SUMMARY

The Chief Content Officer will lead Connecticut Public (CT Public) in content creation and has the opportunity to increase the amount of local, relevant content and ensure it is widely distributed through a variety of outlets including radio, television, digital websites, mobile phones, OTT devices, smart speakers and other relevant devices. CT Public can become one of the most impactful content organizations in the state of Connecticut. We’re looking for someone who possesses a world-class reputation as a journalist, television or radio producer, film producer or digital content leader who can function as a natural leader and teacher for a talented, award-winning group of content creators. This position reports to the President and CEO.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS/RESPONSIBILITIES

Leverage unique assets across multiple platforms to create a meaningful and relevant experience for citizens of Connecticut through a variety of delivery vehicles designed to significantly grow the size and engagement of our audiences;

Provide editorial leadership and direction, ensuring all content is on-brand, diverse and inclusive of all audiences, consistent in quality, and optimized for user experience across all platforms;

Ensure compliance with the FCC and other regulatory requirements, and provide content for the FCC quarterly and annual public files;

Work with content teams to develop, implement and evolve standards, systems, workflows, technologies and best practices for content creation, distribution, archival / retrieval and content re-purposing;

Develop a robust pipeline of content and a scheduling strategy that expands market reach, including overseeing content creation in television, radio and digital departments;

Create and manage multi-department budgets and provide fiscal direction for content departments and associated grants, underwriting sponsorships, and projects. Specifically, the successful candidate must develop a mutually-respectful relationship with the development resources within the company.

Analyze audience data, trends and user habits to develop and evolve content creation, use of platforms and audience experience to maximize viewers, listeners and users;

Effectively collaborate with programming departments to integrate local content into national programming initiatives, schedules, and acquisition plans;

Alongside the production team(s), identify and ensure production resources are efficiently coordinated to support content, grant requirements, and local production/project activities; and

Constructively work alongside programming and acquisitions to identify budget needs, determine best practices for acquisition and use, and negotiate/manage contracts and agreements related to content creation and distribution.

Additional duties may be required.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Has experience lifting mission-oriented organizations to new heights of performance. The new leader will possess the ability to articulate CT Public’s mission authentically, while demonstrating a vision for the future that upholds CT Public’s core values;

Works with large, disparate groups within the organization and across functional boundaries with extreme collegiality and professionalism while creating a culture and atmosphere that nurtures creativity, mutual respect and trust;

Is instinctively inclusive and committed to the shared mission of increased quantity, quality, and diversity of the content produced;

Leads large, complex projects in a fast-paced environment;

Maintains relationships with local and national partners;

Represents the Company to the general public, advisory boards, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NPR, PBS and other professional and community organizations;

Has significant leadership experience in content creation or journalistic organizations and is viewed as a digital innovator;

Understands the public media ecosystem and is rooted in the practical application of journalistic ethics and news judgment;

Believes in listening and including a variety of opinions in decision-making;

Believes that developing trust with audiences leads them to love what we do; and

Someone who possesses a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. Minimum of twenty (20) years’ experience in media. Ten years’ experience in managing journalists or content producers as well as experience with educating and training talented content creators.

This position will remain open until Friday April 12, 2019. A thorough, updated resume and letter of intent–including information on how the applicant found the position–is required. Send applications to: CCO@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at ctpublic.org (select Jobs under the Jobs and Internships tab).

ABOUT CONNECTICUT PUBLIC

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

EEO

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as CCO@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.

DATE POSTED: March 26, 2019