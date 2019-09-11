College Behind Bars Preview & Discussion with Filmmakers

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 4-6 p.m.

Whitney Humanities Center Auditorium

53 Wall Street

New Haven, CT 06511

Join award-winning filmmakers Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein – whose film credits with Ken Burns include The Vietnam War, Prohibition, The War, and Jazz – for a preview and discussion of their upcoming docuseries College Behind Bars, premiering this November on CPTV.

The series explores the transformative power of education through the eyes of incarcerated men and women trying to earn college degrees. College Behind Bars is executive produced by Ken Burns.

Joining Lynn and Sarah will be:

Max Kenner, founder and executive director of the Bard Prison Initiative

Emily Bazelon, New York Times & Yale Law

Elizabeth Alexander, President, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Marc Pelka, Connecticut Under Secretary for Criminal Justice

formerly incarcerated students featured in the film

other special guests





Cohosted by Connecticut Public Television, Wesleyan University, Wesleyan’s Center for Prison Education, and Yale Prison Education Initiative at Dwight Hall, with Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, & Transnational Migration, Liman Program at Yale Law School, and Yale Documentary Film Workshop

