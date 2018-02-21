College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Premieres on Connecticut Public Television

Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m.



HARTFORD, Conn. (February 21, 2018) – Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU) will present the premiere of a new original documentary, College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges and Universities on Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m. Connecticut Public Television will rebroadcast the documentary on Monday, March 26 at 10 p.m., Sunday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m., and Saturday, May 19 at 9 a.m.

Does paying tens of thousands for tuition each year mean students will get a better education? Which programs give students the skills employers want? What do those college rankings really mean? What is the difference between public and private colleges? Does the search to find the right school have to be so overwhelming? In College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, watch as students, counselors, professors, and alumni discuss these questions and their real-life experiences.

“College Bound offers a glimpse into CSCU campuses and campus life that most outside of our system are not aware of and will genuinely be surprised and inspired by,” said CSCU President Mark Ojakian. “It’s also filled with important information for potential students, parents or anyone who is thinking about going to college. I’m a part of these experiences every day and was still impressed by what I saw.”

The public is invited to a free screening and discussion of College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges and Universities on Thursday, March 1 at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford. The evening will begin with a reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by the screening. Registration is free but required. To register, click here or visit cptv.org/collegebound.

College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges and Universities is a CPTV Partnership Production funded by Connecticut State Colleges & Universities.

More information about College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges and Universities can be found at cptv.org/collegebound.

About Connecticut Public Television

Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and a media service of Connecticut Public. A locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, Connecticut Public offers original documentaries, public affairs, and educational programming. Connecticut Public Television also includes an affiliate channel: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers,” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity. For more information, visit cptv.org.