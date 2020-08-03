COVID-19 cases are surging in states. So does that mean it’s OK to send kids back to school in the fall? Here in Connecticut, coronavirus trends look very different, leading Governor Ned Lamont to recommend that schools reopen. But the uncertainty is causing anxiety among parents, teachers and students. How will schools ensure everyone will be safe? How will kids’ learning be impacted? And on a practical level, how will wearing masks and social distancing work inside our schools?

Connecticut Conversations: Is School Safe? explores education during a pandemic. We’ll hear from parents, an elementary school teacher, a recent high school graduate, and the state’s Child Advocate. How does a public health crisis affect education as we know it? What is the state’s responsibility to ensure all students receive an equitable education despite the pandemic?