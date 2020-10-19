Connecticut Public

Media for the curious.

Connecticut History Weekly Trivia Challenge: The Connecticut Supreme Court, New Haven Green, and “Lemon Laws”

Connecticut History Weekly Trivia Challenge: The Connecticut Supreme Court, New Haven Green, and "Lemon Laws"

How much do you know about Connecticut history? Test your knowledge with a quiz from the Connecticut State Historian Walt Woodward, updated each week with new questions. Find more trivia quizzes here »

Answer all five quiz questions correctly and you'll get a chance to win bragging rights, a signed copy of Creating Connecticut: Critical Stories that Shaped a Great State by Walt Woodward Connecticut State Historian, and a Connecticut Public swag bag. Winners chosen every Monday.

SPONSORS

imageedit_5_9850142668
imageedit_1_4106049632

The Connecticut History Trivia Challenge is sponsored by the State Historian at UConn Hartford and CT Humanities.

We'd Love Your Input!

Please take a short survey about your experiences with our programs and services.

Take the Survey

Upcoming Events & Contests
Connecticut History Weekly Trivia Challenge: The Connecticut Supreme Court, New Haven Green, and “Lemon Laws”
View All Events and Contests

Be the first to know about upcoming events, shows, news and more.

Sign Up for our Newsletters

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

© 2020 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH, WEDN, WEDW, WEDY,
WNPRWPKTWEDW-FM, WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact Annual EEO Reports

 

 