Connecticut Public Announces Informed Voices: A Celebration of Women in Media

2nd Annual Women’s Leadership Celebration Features Keynote Speaker Judy Woodruff

HARTFORD, Conn. (April 11, 2018) Connecticut Public will celebrate female leaders who have made outstanding contributions in media, journalism, or communications at Informed Voices: A Celebration of Women in Media. The event will take place Thursday, May 24, beginning with registration at 7:30 a.m., at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Connecticut and will include a breakfast reception at 8 a.m.

The celebration will feature keynote speaker Judy Woodruff, anchor and Managing Editor of PBS NewsHour. Woodruff is a veteran journalist who has covered politics and other news for more than four decades at CNN, NBC, and PBS. She is also the founding co-chair of the International Women’s Media Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting and encouraging women in communications worldwide.

Connecticut Public will honor Teresa Younger, President and CEO of Ms. Foundation for Women, with the Informed Voices Leadership Award. Under Younger’s leadership, the Foundation launched #MyFeminismIs, a multimedia campaign sparking a national conversation on feminism. The organization also funded a groundbreaking report on the sexual abuse to prison pipeline and joined leading women’s foundations at the White House to announce a $100 million funding commitment to create pathways to economic opportunity for low-income women and girls.

Also during the celebration, Connecticut Public will announce the recipient of the Carla Squatrito Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a young woman who will be attending a four-year college or university in the fall of 2018.

Guests will also receive a sneak-peek of When Women Gather: Voices from the Sisterhood, a 30-minute local documentary airing on Connecticut Public Television in the fall of 2018.

To purchase tickets to Informed Voices: A Celebration of Women in Media, visit ctpublic.org/informedvoices. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is the state’s only locally-owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web content for Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. It is home to Connecticut Public Television, Connecticut Public Radio, and Connecticut Public Learning. Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming. Connecticut Public Radio on WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. Connecticut Public Learning serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides veterans and adult learners an opportunity to learn valuable digital media skills. For more information, visit ctpublic.org.