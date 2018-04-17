Connecticut Public Announces PBS Kids Writers Contest

Connecticut Kids in Grades K-3 Encouraged to Submit Original Stories

April 16, 2018 – Today, Connecticut Public announced that this summer it will run a regional PBS KIDS Writers Contest, designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The Contest, to be run in partnership with the Connecticut Library Consortium, the Connecticut State Library, and the Connecticut Center for the Book, empowers children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their very own stories.

How the Contest Works

Beginning June 1, children in Connecticut can submit their entries to the Connecticut Public PBS KIDS Writers Contest via their local libraries or through our online submissions platform. Connecticut Public, with help from our partners, will select local winners and award prizes including book packages, tickets to local attractions, and/or other prizes in September of 2018. Additionally, local winners will be invited to a special event where their winning stories will be celebrated and prizes will be awarded.

Creative Writing Resources

The Contest is supported by a robust set of resources for children, parents and teachers which can be found at your local library or on our website. Story ideas, activity sheets, along with the previous winning entries are available on the Contest website to inspire children during the brainstorming process. PBS LearningMedia also offerings a collection of online teacher resources for use in classrooms nationwide.

To enter the Contest and for more information on entry rules and contest resources visit ctlearninglab.org/writerscontest.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is the state’s only locally-owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web content for Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. It is home to Connecticut Public Television, Connecticut Public Radio, and Connecticut Public Learning. Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming. Connecticut Public Radio on WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. Connecticut Public Learning serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools’ Journalism & Media Academy. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides veterans and adult learners an opportunity to learn valuable digital media skills. For more information, visit ctpublic.org.

About the Connecticut Library Consortium

The Connecticut Library Consortium (CLC) is a non-profit membership collaborative serving all types of Connecticut libraries by helping them strengthen their ability to serve their users. CLC has initiated and facilitated cost-effective services, created educational and professional development programs, and fostered innovation and collaboration for their over 800 members since 2003. For more information, visit www.ctlibrarians.org.

About Connecticut Center for the Book

Connecticut Center for the Books is an affiliate of the Library of Congress and is a program of Connecticut Humanities (CHT), the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The mission of CTH is to encourage curiosity, understanding and critical thinking, and provide leadership through grants, partnerships and collaborative programs. Please visit http://www.cthumanities.org for more.

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, online, mobile and community-based programs. Kidscreen- and Webby-award winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including the PBS KIDS video player, now offering free streaming video accessible on computer- and mobile-device-based browsers. For more information on specific PBS KIDS content supporting literacy, science, math and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

For more information, contact Katie Eber at keber@ctpublic.org or by phone at 860-275-7515.