Connecticut Public Explores “Fake News” Epidemic in New Original Documentary and Digital Series

HARTFORD – February 5, 2020 – Connecticut Public examines the spread of misinformation and disinformation in Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation, a new, original documentary and digital series.

At a time when the 24-hour news cycle reaches far beyond print and an endless trove of information is accessible with the click of a mouse, how can the average person learn to separate fact from fiction? And what does this mean for our democracy if we cannot grasp this important skill? Fake explores how and why this type of information spreads and how media literacy creates smarter citizens in an increasingly digital world.

“In a Presidential election year, it is more important than ever for communities to trust their news sources. We no longer solely interact with traditional media to get our news, which makes things even more complicated,” said Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public. “Our goal is to educate the public about the how they can protect themselves against disinformation and propaganda, through informed, healthy critique of the media they consumer. Knowing how to analyze, evaluate, and participate with information, regardless of its form, can help us all become smarter, more confident consumers and citizens.”

Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation premieres Thursday, February 13 at 8 p.m. on CPTV. It can also be streamed online at cptv.org/fake. An accompanying limited digital series can also be found online at cptv.org/fake.

