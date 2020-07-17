Connecticut Public Launches Seasoned, a New Radio Show and Podcast Celebrating Local Food and the People Who Cook, Grow and Share It.

Premieres Thursday, August 6 at 3 p.m. on Connecticut Public Radio

HARTFORD – July 17, 2020 – Connecticut foodies hungering for a local, food-focused radio show and podcast will get their fill with Seasoned, premiering August 6 at 3 p.m. on Connecticut Public Radio. The new show will explore Connecticut’s local farmers, passionate chefs and food makers and innovators from every corner of the state.

Hosted by Connecticut locals Marysol Castro and Chef Plum, the show will feature guests including local chefs, food makers and food experts, who will discuss everything from how food is grown, harvested and prepared across Connecticut, to how we use food to celebrate and connect in our communities.

According to Seasoned Senior Producer Robyn Doyon Aitken, ‘seasonal’ refers to whatever people are cooking or eating in any given month throughout the year, including experiences like harvests and state fairs, winter comfort food and special holidays. “We will never run out of stories to tell about Connecticut’s food and the inspiring people growing and cooking it; Seasoned aims to make people hungry—and make them think about where their food comes from and why that’s important.”

Each week, Chef Plum and Marysol Castro will explore Connecticut’s current seasonal ingredients and the dedicated people who grow and prepare our food, or teach us how to do so. Listeners will hear how Connecticut chefs have adapted their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, how local distilleries are pivoting operations in order to become more “essential,” as well as the changing the ways farmers are getting their products into your hands. Seasoned will also cover food security issues, including how schools, pantries, and entrepreneurs around the state are helping those in need.

About our Hosts:

Chef Plum is a personal chef and caterer based in Newtown, Connecticut. He was previously the host of Edible Nutmeg on the Road and Restaurant Road Trip, which aired on WTNH. Marysol Castro is a broadcast journalist and the host of the CTBites podcast, Hot Dish.

You can hear Seasoned on Connecticut Public Radio (90.5 FM) Thursdays at 3 p.m. beginning August 6, streaming at wnpr.org, and as a podcast, available at the App Store and on Google Play.

About Connecticut Public:

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, which together serve nearly one million citizens each month, as well as many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.