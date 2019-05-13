Connecticut Public Names Jake Volcsko to the position of Vice President of Digital Operations

HARTFORD, Conn. (May 13, 2019) – Connecticut Public today announced the appointment of Jake Volcsko to the position of Vice President of Digital Operations, effective May 30, 2019. Volcsko will report directly to Connecticut Public President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark G. Contreras.

Volcsko joins Connecticut Public from his position as General Manager of the Gatehouse Media Philadelphia Region. Prior to that, Volcsko held the position of Digital and Marketing Media Director there, where he led a complex transition of all digital, marketing and creative operations and grew revenue of more than $2 million by implementing an innovative digital consumer revenue strategy. Volcsko has also successfully launched several online membership initiatives, websites, and mobile apps as well as the first OTT (over-the-top) applications by a local media organization on ROKU and Amazon Fire TV, as well as one of the first on Apple TV.

At Connecticut Public, Volcsko will lead a new digital operations unit, and be responsible for organizing, staffing and leading the new Digital Service Bureau within Connecticut Public. He will play a central role in major strategic decisions the organization makes toward digital expansion, future partnerships and investments, new products, and audience growth.

“Jake is an accomplished and results-driven leader with progressive experience advancing complex initiatives in digital media environments,” commented Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public, “As we move toward our goal of making Connecticut Public the essential source of local news and information state-wide, Jake’s track record of innovation combined with his ability to build and lead groups that achieve industry-leading digital growth make him a critical member of our team. Jake is a natural consensus-builder and his team-building skills will allow us to make rapid progress toward our goals.”

Volcsko, who will join the Connecticut Public team in late May, commented on the appointment, “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part to a great organization with a long and cherished history. It’s humbling; I can’t wait to dig in and begin working with Connecticut Public’s audiences to develop the digital products, platforms and services that will further its commitment to journalism, storytelling, and education in an ever-changing digital environment.”

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV, Spirit, Create) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), as well as Connecticut Public Learning. Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Connecticut Public is also home to Connecticut Public Learning, which offers direct service education to teens, adults and veterans in digital media; and provides educational programming on television, radio and online and in the classroom. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $20 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.