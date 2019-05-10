Connecticut Public Names Tim Rasmussen to the Position of Chief Content Officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (May 10, 2019) – Connecticut Public today announced the appointment of Tim Rasmussen to the position of Chief Content Officer, effective May 30, 2019. Rasmussen will report directly to Connecticut Public President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark G. Contreras.

Rasmussen joins Connecticut Public from his position as Director of Photography, Digital and Print Media, at ESPN where he coordinated and oversaw photographic coverage for the network worldwide, as well as all photo-driven stories on all the company’s digital platforms, ESPN the Magazine and in coordination with ESPN broadcast television.

Prior to joining ESPN, Rasmussen served as Assistant Managing Editor, Photography and Multimedia at the Denver Post, where he provided direction and vision for a 630,000-circulation daily in Denver, Colorado. Under his leadership his team was awarded two Pulitzer Prizes for Photography, and one for breaking news reporting, in addition to six national Edward R. Murrow awards.

“Tim is an award-winning journalist, editor and leader with impressive experience as an innovator at ESPN, The Denver Post, and the Sun-Sentinel. In each leadership challenge he has tackled, he’s expanded the reach and capability of the organizations he has led.” commented Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public, “As we seek to substantially expand our audiences on all platforms in the near future, Tim’s talents as a storyteller, visual communicator and organizational unifier will accelerate our ability to deliver great stories in all the ways our audiences want to consume Connecticut Public’s work.”

As Chief Content Officer, Rasmussen will oversee all content produced and distributed by Connecticut Public, including Connecticut Public Radio, Connecticut Public Television (CPTV, CPTV Create and Spirit) and all of Connecticut Public’s digital and online platforms.

“This is an incredible opportunity to make Connecticut Public the preeminent information source for Connecticut,” commented Rasmussen, “As an editor, photographer and storyteller, my ultimate goals are about creating great community reporting, no matter what the format. I am looking forward to working with Connecticut Public’s incredibly talented and passionate team of journalists and content producers to deliver exceptional stories that reach more people, in more places, in ways that can change and inform our community.”

Tim and his wife Koren returned to Connecticut in 2015; they met when Tim was working for the Hartford Courant as a photographer. They live in Canton with sons Mackay and Case.

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV, Spirit, Create) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), as well as Connecticut Public Learning. Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Connecticut Public is also home to Connecticut Public Learning, which offers direct service education to teens, adults and veterans in digital media; and provides educational programming on television, radio and online and in the classroom. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $20 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.