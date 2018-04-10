Connecticut Public Nominated for Nine Regional Emmy Awards

Connecticut Public is proud to announce that it has received nine nominations from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter Regional Emmy® Awards for the 2017 television season.

The 41st Boston/New England Emmy® Awards Ceremony will take place Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place.

Connecticut Public’s nominations are as follows:

VIDEO JOURNALIST NO TIME LIMIT

“The Island Next Door” Ryan Caron King, Videojournalist/Editor/Reporter

VIDEO ESSAY

A Month After Maria, Efforts To Bring Clean Water To Remote Parts Of Puerto Rico

Ryan Caron King, Photojournalist/Editor/Reporter

SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL

Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community.

MAGAZINE FEATURE/SEGMENT

Off The Menu: Louis’ Lunch

Tikeyah Whittle, Producer/Director/Editor

David Wurtzel, Director Of Photography/Editor

Tyler Russell, Colorist

Sam Hockaday, Graphics

This Life Calls to Me: Eddy Farm

Heather Fay Dawson, Producer/Director

Kevin Kuhl, Director Of Photography

Larry Roeming, Audio

INTERSTITIAL

Amplify: Gracie Day & the Knights

Heather Fay Dawson, Producer/Director

Kevin Kuhl, Director Of Photography

Alan Venitosh, Audio Recording/Engineering

Thomas Olivares, Editor

This Life Calls To Me: Sankow’s Beaver Brook Farm

Heather Fay Dawson, Producer/Director

Kevin Kuhl, Director Of Photography

Larry Roeming, Audio

Thomas Olivares, Editor

DIRECTOR NON-LIVE (POST PRODUCED)

Heather Fay Dawson – Director

PHOTOGRAPHER SHORT FORM

2017 Photography Composite

David Wurtzel, Cinematographer

Tikeyah Whittle, Cinematographer