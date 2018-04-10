Connecticut Public

Media for the curious.

Connecticut Public Nominated for Nine Regional Emmy Awards

Connecticut Public is proud to announce that it has received nine nominations from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter Regional Emmy® Awards for the 2017 television season.

The 41st Boston/New England Emmy® Awards Ceremony will take place Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place.

Connecticut Public’s nominations are as follows:

VIDEO JOURNALIST NO TIME LIMIT
“The Island Next Door” Ryan Caron King, Videojournalist/Editor/Reporter

VIDEO ESSAY
A Month After Maria, Efforts To Bring Clean Water To Remote Parts Of Puerto Rico
Ryan Caron King, Photojournalist/Editor/Reporter

SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL
Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community.

MAGAZINE FEATURE/SEGMENT
Off The Menu: Louis’ Lunch
Tikeyah Whittle, Producer/Director/Editor
David Wurtzel, Director Of Photography/Editor
Tyler Russell, Colorist
Sam Hockaday, Graphics

This Life Calls to Me: Eddy Farm
Heather Fay Dawson, Producer/Director
Kevin Kuhl, Director Of Photography
Larry Roeming, Audio

INTERSTITIAL
Amplify: Gracie Day & the Knights
Heather Fay Dawson, Producer/Director
Kevin Kuhl, Director Of Photography
Alan Venitosh, Audio Recording/Engineering
Thomas Olivares, Editor

This Life Calls To Me: Sankow’s Beaver Brook Farm
Heather Fay Dawson, Producer/Director
Kevin Kuhl, Director Of Photography
Larry Roeming, Audio
Thomas Olivares, Editor

DIRECTOR NON-LIVE (POST PRODUCED)
Heather Fay Dawson – Director

PHOTOGRAPHER SHORT FORM
2017 Photography Composite
David Wurtzel, Cinematographer
Tikeyah Whittle, Cinematographer