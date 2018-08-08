Connecticut Public Radio Announces Improvements to NPR Morning Edition Programming

Changes will deliver improved, “in-the-moment” experience

HARTFORD, Conn. (August 8, 2018) Starting Monday August 13, NPR will be making some changes to the Morning Edition broadcast that Connecticut Public Radio listeners hear each weekday morning. The changes are designed to deliver an improved, live and “in-the-moment” experience for our listeners, drilling down on key issues with newsmakers, and continuing to feature the immersive, sound-rich stories that set public radio apart.

The most noticeable change is likely to be that we’re once again airing national NPR Newscasts on the half hour, rather than offering two slightly shorter Newscasts at the :19 and :42 minute marks. Those national newscasts will be followed by local newscasts hosted by Diane Orson from our studio at Gateway Community College in New Haven, delivering stories from our award-winning local reporting team and our partners in the New England News Collaborative.

Listeners will also hear slightly lengthened programming segments that immediately follow the NPR Newscasts, allowing more time to cover the most important stories of the day.

According to Catie Talarski, Senior Director of Connecticut Public Radio, “We know that many of our listeners make NPR programming part of their daily routine, and we are committed to making that experience even better. We hope you enjoy the new format and we’d love to hear from you in the weeks to come. Until then, thanks for listening and for taking the time to share your thoughts.”

Here’s a rundown of some more of the changes:

• 5:19AM – A new offering, Yale Climate Connections is a daily interstitial that explores issues around climate change.

• 5:42AM – BirdNote, a new time for the two-minute radio show that combines rich sounds with engaging stories, to illustrate the amazing lives of birds.

• 6:43AM and 8:43AM – BBC Topline, a 90-second snapshot of the world’s most important unfolding stories, curated by the BBC for U.S. audiences.

• 6:44AM and 7:19AM – Weather reports from meteorologist Garett Argianas

• 8:31AM – Connecticut Public Radio Business Report with Harriet Jones, headlines about the state’s business and economy