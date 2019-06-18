Connecticut Public Reaps EMMY and PRNDI Awards

HARTFORD, Conn. (June 18, 2019) – Connecticut Public today announced it was the recipient of three national awards from Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) for outstanding programming and five regional EMMY Awards from a peer judging panel.

PRNDI awards are the only national contest recognizing outstanding public radio news reporting at local stations. This year, for the first time, Connecticut Public Radio competed in the PRNDI Division AA, which awards the best work of local public radio stations with news staffs of 16 or more. In past years the station was competing in the Division A category as a mid-sized station. Now Connecticut Public Radio is one of the smallest stations competing with colleagues in some of the largest markets in the country in PRNDI’s Division AA. Connecticut Public Radio is therefore particularly proud to have won three second-place PRNDI Division AA awards for these categories:

Call-in Programs:

The Colin McEnroe Show, hosted by Colin McEnroe, won second place for “Is President Trump Gaslighting Us?” The episode discussed whether Trump is trying to gaslight us into believing the reality he wants more than the one that exists. Colin and guest Stephanie Sarkis, a board-certified clinical mental health therapist, invited guests to join the conversation about the President’s tactics.

News Feature:

“For A Teen with Autism, Being Different Was Seen as Being Dangerous” by David DesRoches followed the struggles of Norwalk High School student Owen Lynch, dealing with bullying by fellow students because of his autism. This complicated story revealed that the Norwalk school district didn’t give Owen services related to his autism, instead treating his emotional problems which were partially the result of bullying – while simultaneously ignoring his history of being bullied. Norwalk’s special education department has been the subject of three separate state investigations since 2008 that found significant problems with how the program is managed.

Continuing Coverage:

The Island Next Door, a reporting initiative covering Puerto Rico and Connecticut after Hurricane Maria – a distant storm with a local impact. The project tells first-hand stories of the people, places, successes and challenges on the island and the mainland. The Island Next Door has been honored with several national, regional, and local awards.

Connecticut Public Television was also honored with five Boston-New England EMMY Awards from The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in these categories:

Photographer-Program and Education/Schools:

At Wonder’s Peak: Discovering Science on Talcott Mountain with crew including David Wurtzel, Director/ Director of Photography; Carol Sisco, Executive Producer; Paul Pfeffer, Associate Producer; Tyler Russell, Camera Operator; Anthony Coppola, Narrator; Sam Hockaday, Visual Effects; and Michael Zaritheny, Drone Operator. The documentary explores how teachers at the Talcott Mountain Science Center and Academy coach students through an experiential discovery process and inspire them to apply their knowledge in breakthrough ways.

Informational/Instructional:

When You See Something, Will You Say Something? with crew including John O’Neill, Producer/Director; Christina DeFranco, Program Host; Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics; Larry Roeming, Audio; and David Allen, Editor. The documentary explores the psychological reasons that prevent most people from taking action when they see suspicious behaviors related to potential terrorist activity.

Connecticut Public Television’s Sharing Connecticut series received two EMMY Awards in these categories:

Director Non-Live (Post Produced):

Heather Fay Dawson for Amplify, a series of short videos highlighting Connecticut musicians performing their original songs in iconic settings around the state.

Interstitial:

Off the Menu: Sweetwater Juice Bar with Tikeyah Whittle, Director/Cinematographer/Editor and David Wurtzel, Director of Photography. Off the Menu features passionate Connecticut chefs, cooks, and restaurant mavens who feed their souls and nourish their dreams through the act of putting dinner on your plate.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV, Spirit, Create) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), as well as Connecticut Public Learning. Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Connecticut Public is also home to Connecticut Public Learning, which offers direct service education to teens, adults and veterans in digital media and provides educational programming on television, radio and online and in the classroom. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $20 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors. More information at ctpublic.org.