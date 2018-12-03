Connecticut Public Television Launches New Channel, Create, Starting December 3

Featuring the Best of Public TV’s How-To Programs

Connecticut Public Television recently launched a third channel!

Create treats culinary enthusiasts, armchair travelers, home-improvement buffs, and budding artists alike to public TV’s best cooking, travel, home improvement, gardening, and arts & crafts shows. Educational and entertaining series and specials — from America’s Test Kitchen to Rick Steves’ Europe to This Old House — reflect Connecticut Public Television’s mission of promoting life-long learning and providing viewers with ideas and inspiration to enrich their lives.

And don’t forget to settle in each weekend to watch your favorite shows in one binge-worthy format. Each Saturday and Sunday, Create airs a programming marathon centered around a theme — a holiday, a country, a particular food, even a single show. All the excitement of a marathon without leaving your couch!

Create‘s program schedule is now available to view at CPTV.org/schedule.

Viewers will be able to find Create on Comcast channels 967 or 1160 in Connecticut and Comcast channels 297 or 1160 in Massachusetts. It will also be coming soon to Cox and Cablevision (channel information to come). Additional companies/channels carrying Create will be announced soon. Visit cptv.org/cable-channels for more information.

Create’s companion website, CreateTV.com, features select projects, tips, and recipes; national contests and monthly giveaways; and more.