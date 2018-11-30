Connecticut Public Television Premieres When You See Something, Will You Say Something?

Thursday, December 13 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

HARTFORD, Conn. (Thursday, November 30, 2018) – Connecticut Public Television will present the premiere of a new original documentary, When You See Something, Will You Say Something?, on Thursday, December 13 at 8 p.m. The documentary explores the psychological reasons that prevent most people from taking action when they observe something suspicious.

Getting ordinary people to report suspicious behavior is a difficult task. Most are hard-wired to avoid getting involved. When You See Something, Will You Say Something? helps educate the public, teaching them how to identify suspicious behaviors that may be related to potential terrorist activity.

Funding for When You See Something, Will You Say Something? is made possible by the U.S Department of Homeland Security and is a Connecticut Public Partnership Production with the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Learn more about Partnership Productions at ctpublic.org/partnership-productions.

More information about When You See Something, Will You Say Something can be found at cptv.org/see-something. The film will be rebroadcast Tuesday, January 15 at 11 p.m., Sunday, February 10 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. on CPTV.

Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and a media service of Connecticut Public. A locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, Connecticut Public offers original documentaries, public affairs, and educational programming. Connecticut Public Television also includes an affiliate channel: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers,” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity. For more information, visit cptv.org.

Across the country, in our communities, we share everyday moments with our neighbors, family, coworkers, and friends. We go to work or school, the grocery store, or the gas station. It’s easy to overlook these routine moments, but as you’re going about your day if you see something that doesn’t seem quite right, say something. By being alert and reporting suspicious activity to your local law enforcement you can protect your family, neighbors, and community.

“If You See Something, Say Something®” engages the public in protecting our communities through awareness-building, partnerships, and other outreach.