Connecticut Public Wins Prestigious Edward R. Murrow and Gracie Awards

HARTFORD, Conn. (May 15, 2020) – Connecticut Public today announced it won a 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for ongoing reporting about a fatal police-involved shooting in Wethersfield. Two Gracie Awards were also presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for an original film entitled “Women’s Work” and a radio show on Where We Live.

“As a public media organization, we are dedicated to storytelling that is engaging, trustworthy, and educational. We are thrilled to be recognized by RTDNA and the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this,” said Connecticut Public Chief Content Officer Tim Rasmussen. “These awards reflect an enormous collaborative effort by the entire Connecticut Pubic team.”

2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Reporting on Wethersfield Police-Involved Shooting

The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise, and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

From a highly competitive pool of over 5,000 entries, Connecticut Public’s ongoing reporting on the 2019 fatal police-involved shooting of Anthony Jose “Chulo” Vega Cruz won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage/Small Market Radio. Coverage of this event, during which Vega Cruz was shot after a traffic stop in Wethersfield, has included on-air and online reports, as well as a half-hour documentary titled Collision Course. The documentary aired on Connecticut Public Television and streamed on Connecticut Public’s online and social channels in October 2019.

2020 Gracie Awards for Women’s Work and Where We Live

The Gracies recognize individual achievement and exemplary programming created by, for, and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. Named for radio and television star Gracie Allen, the awards are presented annually to national, local, and student works.

Connecticut Public’s work won awards in two categories:

Director [TV – Local] for Heather Fay Dawson and Women’s Work: Stories Behind the Movement

Women’s Work, an original half-hour film from Connecticut Public, features the stories of six local women who share a common desire to be part of a collective effort to lift up other women– serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates, and entrepreneurs.

Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local] for “In Memoir, Mother And Trans Son ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ Of Relationship,” which aired on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live.

In the episode, Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil speaks with Donald Collins, who first told his mom, Mary, he was transgender as a high school senior. From there, they began a fraught emotional journey as Donald began his transition. The candid conversation reveals how they rebuilt their relationship and why they wanted to share their story.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.