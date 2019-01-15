Connecticut Public’s New Original Video Series Tells Stories of the Immigrant Experience and Asks the Public to Share Their Family Stories of Coming to America

HARTFORD, CT – January 15, 2019 – Connecticut Public Television today announced a new, original series that celebrates the unique histories, legacies and customs of Connecticut families, and invites its viewers to do the same. The series recognizes that, here in American, most of us have family origins that started elsewhere, and we all have family stories that are fascinating in their own ways.

Home Movies: American Journeys is a collection of three-minute films airing Tuesdays just before 9 p.m., immediately following Finding Your Roots on Connecticut Public Television. The series runs through the end of March.

People can share their own family stories by adding the hashtag #CTAMERICAN to their social posts on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram – or by going to CPTV.org/homemovies and submitting stories, photos, videos or audio recordings.

“As a celebration of our rich and diverse cultural heritage, we are inviting the public to help us create a crowd-sourced Connecticut family album by sharing the stories of their own family’s heritage or their own journey as an immigrant to Connecticut,” said Beth Messina, vice president, media innovation at Connecticut Public. “We hope that this series will show that even as we stand on common ground here in our state, our collective roots reach far around the globe.”

“Until I began working on the project I certainly didn’t have a full appreciation for the wealth of immigrant and refugee stories found here in Connecticut. They are a compelling mix of struggle and triumph, anxiety and exultation. These are stories from people that could easily be our neighbors, our classmates, our co-workers or the person we walk by in our hometown on any given day,” said John Holt, producer of Home Movies: American Journeys.

“With each story I hear, I am reminded that immigrants who make the often times perilous journey to the United States not only appreciate the opportunities their new country offers them but also feel an obligation to help those who were not so fortunate. They fully embrace their newly earned American identity while keeping alive the richness of the culture they left behind. This time tested blending of cultures, new and old, is what makes America special,” said Sara Conner, co-producer of Home Movies: American Journeys.

Look for the Home Movies: American Journeys series online at cptv.org/homemovies and on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Home Movies: American Journeys is part of Connecticut Public’s series “Sharing Connecticut,” which tells local stories about everything from local music, breweries and chefs to tales about Connecticut’s farmers, athletes and hobbyists. The entire series can be seen at cptv.org/sharing-ct.

About Connecticut Public Television

Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and a media service of Connecticut Public. A locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, Connecticut Public offers original documentaries, public affairs, and educational programming. Connecticut Public Television also includes an affiliate channel: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers,” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity. For more information, visit cptv.org.