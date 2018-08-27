CPTV and Eastern to Host Free Advance Screening of “Native America” Episode

The screening, which will be accompanied by a Q&A session, will take place Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Eastern Connecticut State University’s Willimantic campus.

HARTFORD, Conn. (Aug. 27, 2018) – The new four-part PBS series “Native America” will premiere on Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Made with the active participation of Native American communities and filmed in some of the most spectacular locations in the hemisphere, “Native America” illuminates the splendor of a past whose story has for too long remained untold.

Before the television premiere of “Native America” takes place, CPTV and Eastern Connecticut State University (Eastern) will host a free advance screening of the series’ third episode, “Cities of the Sky,” which explores the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.

The screening will be held Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in Eastern’s Student Center Theater. It will be accompanied by a Q&A session that will include series producer Gary Glassman and director Joe Sousa. This discussion will be hosted by Assistant Professor of Anthropology Sarah Baires, who is featured in “Cities of the Sky.” The event is free and open to the public, and advance registration is not required.

“We are excited to partner with Eastern Connecticut State University to offer this screening and discussion of ‘Native America,’” said Carol Sisco, Vice President/Station Manager for Programming & Acquisitions at CPTV. “‘Native America’ not only spotlights the history of America’s First Peoples, it also explores Native American cultures, communities and traditions still thriving today. We hope that many of our Connecticut neighbors can join us at Eastern for the special advance peek before the series’ CPTV premiere!”

“We are very proud of Dr. Baires for her thought-provoking research on Cahokia, the ancient Native American city in what is now southern Illinois,” said Eastern President Elsa Núñez. “It is commendable that Sarah is part of the PBS ‘Native America’ series, and we are delighted that we can host this special preview on our campus. Having the series’ producer and director on site for the event is a special honor.”

“Native America” will premiere on CPTV on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. Subsequent episodes will air Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

About Connecticut Public Television

Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and a media service of Connecticut Public. A locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, Connecticut Public offers original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. Connecticut Public Television also includes an affiliate channel: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity. For more information, visit cptv.org.

About Eastern Connecticut State University

Eastern Connecticut State University is the state’s public liberal arts university, serving more than 5,300 students annually. In addition to attracting students from 163 of Connecticut’s 169 towns, Eastern also draws students from 29 other states and 20 other countries. A residential campus offering 41 majors and 65 minors, Eastern provides students a strong liberal art foundation grounded in an array of applied learning opportunities. Ranked the 25th top public university in the North Region by U.S. News and World Report in its 2018 Best College ratings, Eastern has also been awarded “Green Campus” status by the U.S. Green Building Council eight years in a row. For more information, visit www.easternct.edu.