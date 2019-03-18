CPTV and Southern Connecticut State University to Host Panel Discussion on Student Mental Health Issues

Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, New Haven

CPTV to Air Follow-up Show, “Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations,” on Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. (March 18, 2019) – According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), approximately 1 in 5 youth aged 13–18 (21.4%) experiences a severe mental disorder at some point during their life. Studies on the mental health of adults fare no better, with approximately 1 in 5 adults in the U.S.—43.8 million, or 18.5%—experiencing mental illness in a given year. Research indicates that the mental health of everyone, and particularly the country’s most vulnerable youth, is being impacted by a variety of cultural factors. Join Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) on Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts on SCSU’s campus in New Haven for a candid discussion on the challenges, contributing factors, and recommended solutions to address today’s mental health trends.

“Mounting evidence shows increasing disconnection, dissatisfaction, and dysfunction in the lives of college students, with anxiety, depression, loneliness, and suicidal thoughts at all-time highs and getting worse,” said SCSU President Joe Bertolino. “This raises crucial questions, such as: ‘What really is the current state of student mental health? What challenges are we likely to face in the future? What opportunities exist to combat these devastating problems and improve the mental health of students moving forward?’”

“Southern Connecticut State University recognizes the need to prioritize mental health and offer excellent support services for those in need,” added Bertolino. “We are honored to host a leading panel of experts to help answer these crucial questions and lead the way to a healthier and brighter future for all students.”

Experts in the field of mental health will discuss the struggles many students, including student athletes, face in their daily lives, as well as suggest resources and opportunities available for support. Hosted by broadcast journalist Noah Finz, sports television anchor and journalist for Vantage Sports Network, the panel features:

Marc Brackett, Ph.D., Director, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS)

Kate Fagan, Author of “What Made Maddy Run: The Secret Struggles and Tragic Death of an All-American Teen,” Former ESPN Reporter, TV Personality, and Former College Athlete

Nick Pinkerton, Psy.D., Director of Counseling Services, Southern Connecticut State University

Jermaine Wright, Ph.D., Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

“From taking college courses to making new friends on campus, the everyday stressors students face can have a deep and lasting impression on self-esteem, identity, and motivation,” said Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark Contreras. “We hope this timely panel discussion will provide much-needed resources for students who may not feel comfortable reaching out to find help on their own.”

CPTV will film the panel discussion as part of an upcoming broadcast special entitled “Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations,” slated for broadcast on Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. on CPTV. A repeat air date is slated for Sunday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

Admission to the March 29 event is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit cptv.org/studentmentalhealth. In addition, the public is invited to send in questions to be considered for the panel discussion. Topics or questions should be emailed to: askaquestion@ctpublic.org.

Funding for “Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations” is provided by Southern Connecticut State University. Additional support is provided by 211.

“Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations” is a Partnership Production with Southern Connecticut State University. Learn more about Partnership Productions at ctpublic.org/partnership-productions. “Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations” is produced by John Holt.

About Connecticut Public Television

Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and a media service of Connecticut Public. A locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, Connecticut Public Television offers original documentaries, public affairs, and educational programming. Connecticut Public Television also includes two affiliate channels: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers,” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity, and CPTV Create, which features the best of public media’s how-to programming. For more information, visit cptv.org.

About Southern Connecticut State University

Celebrating its 125th year, Southern – www.southernct.edu – is a fully comprehensive public institution of about 10,000 students, with schools of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Health and Human Services, and Graduate Studies. With a commitment to access, affordability and social justice, Southern has historically engaged with its neighbors in New Haven and beyond to help them meet challenges and create opportunities. Eighty-five percent of Southern students stay on to live and work in the state after graduation. And with more than 1,200 undergraduates earning degrees annually, the university is a major contributor to Connecticut’s economic health.