CPTV Now Live on YouTube TV

Beginning Today, YouTube TV Subscribers Will Have Access to Educational and Inspiring Content from Connecticut Public Television and PBS

Hartford, CT; December 17, 2019 – Connecticut Public announced that it is now streaming live on YouTube TV starting today. Dedicated live channels for CPTV and CPTV KIDS, as well as local and on-demand programming, are now available to YouTube TV subscribers, expanding Connecticut Public’s digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream CPTV content. To access the full line-up available in Connecticut, you can visit the YouTube TV live guide or the CPTV schedule here.

“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station.”

“We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup starting today.”

YouTube TV represents Connecticut Public’s first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, including American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature, and more. The accompanying PBS Kids 24/7 channel extends the organization’s mission of helping prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Users can access favorite series, such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly of Denali, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Wild Kratts, and Sesame Street. YouTube TV subscribers can also access select content through YouTube TV’s VOD service.

In addition to YouTube TV, Connecticut Public content is available on all Connecticut Public, and CPTV-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast.

Connecticut Public members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via CPTV Passport and on the Connecticut Public app.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $20 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’s premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV— including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.