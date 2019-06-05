Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public Radio Reporters Receive 9 Awards from Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists

Connecticut Public Radio recently took home nine awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards. Below are the awards, all within the “broadcast” division:

Audio Storytelling
First Place
Adaptive Sailing Program Launches In Stonington; David DesRoches

Second Place
What Secrets Are Hidden Inside The Call Of A Bat?; Patrick Skahill

Third Place
A Pound For Pound History Of Connecticut’s Weights And Measures; Patrick Skahill

Data
Second Place
Connecticut Governor’s Race: Where Are Contributions Coming From?; Patrick Skahill

Diversity Coverage
First Place
For A Teen With Autism, Being Different Was Seen As Being Dangerous; David DesRoches

Education
First Place
Connecticut’s Rural Schools Get Creative To Stay Viable; David DesRoches

Feature Story
Third Place
Mysterious Suitcase Helps Connecticut Man Discover His Grandfather’s WWII Service; David DesRoches

Government
Third Place
Connecticut Has Given Private Schools Over $3M In Public Cash For Security Upgrades; David DesRoches

Local Reporting
Second Place
Proposal To Turn Rock Quarry Into Reservoir Faces Mountain Of Opposition; Patrick Skahill