Connecticut Public Radio Reporters Receive 9 Awards from Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists

Connecticut Public Radio recently took home nine awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards. Below are the awards, all within the “broadcast” division:

Audio Storytelling

First Place

Adaptive Sailing Program Launches In Stonington; David DesRoches

Second Place

What Secrets Are Hidden Inside The Call Of A Bat?; Patrick Skahill

Third Place

A Pound For Pound History Of Connecticut’s Weights And Measures; Patrick Skahill

Data

Second Place

Connecticut Governor’s Race: Where Are Contributions Coming From?; Patrick Skahill

Diversity Coverage

First Place

For A Teen With Autism, Being Different Was Seen As Being Dangerous; David DesRoches

Education

First Place

Connecticut’s Rural Schools Get Creative To Stay Viable; David DesRoches

Feature Story

Third Place

Mysterious Suitcase Helps Connecticut Man Discover His Grandfather’s WWII Service; David DesRoches

Government

Third Place

Connecticut Has Given Private Schools Over $3M In Public Cash For Security Upgrades; David DesRoches