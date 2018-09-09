For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the full-time position of Director of Digital Technology and Solutions. This position will be primarily responsible for leading the technological development of digital solutions for the Company.

General Summary

Prospective candidates can expect to play a pivotal role in the planning and execution of Connecticut Public’s digital growth strategy. In a role that is both visionary and hands-on, the successful candidate will research and recommend efficient, elegant solutions, train and manage development teams, devise workflows for production, write code when necessary and advise on the best possible user experience. This position will report to the Vice President of Media Innovation and work closely with all departments as the Company renews focus to innovate and lead in a media market and landscape increasingly defined by digital culture and technology.

Essential Job Functions

The Director of Digital Technology and Solutions provides a wide range of services in Connecticut Public’s investment in the undertaking of a substantial transformation of digital infrastructure, and product/service offerings. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Lead the technological planning, coordinating and implementing of digital products and systems to a broad spectrum of audience engagement, content delivery, and business development goals;

Ensure the Company remains relevant and up-to-date on industry standards, and help inform plans for long-term digital growth and innovation in the public media space;

Work with various interdisciplinary teams to design and develop new digital products and services, including websites, mobile apps, social media and CRM integrations;

Serve as primary architect and builder of web and integrated functions;

Manage setup and configuration of web servers, rich media hosting systems, and domain name registration;

Manage project documentation and create associated training tools / usage directions for non-technical staff; and

Lead efforts to research, estimate, and plan for investments in a broad range of software, digital subscriptions, media storage and management services, integrations, and applications.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Director of Digital Technology and Solutions has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Works closely with the Vice President of Media Innovation and collaborative teams to identify and solve problems, remove barriers to change, and enable ways to accelerate digital culture transformation for the organization;

Develop front-end and back-end architecture for responsive websites and other digital services;

Manages and mentors junior developers and digital content coordinators;

Continuously evaluates and improves existing digital products and user experiences; and

Manages project deliverables and oversees them through execution, holding regular status meetings with team members and project owners.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Media technologies, web and mobile-based applications, and media technology trends;

E-mail marketing, social media marketing, and search engine marketing management;

Responsive design techniques and tools to enable flow from phone, to tablet, to desktop;

Rich media management and best use of formats for images, audio, and video files (e.g. GIFs, JPGs, PNGs, SVGs, MP3, MP4 etc.)

SEO techniques and tools;

Data analytics;

Modern CMS (Content Management Systems), CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and DAM (Digital Asset Management) tools and systems; and

An entrepreneurial mindset with an ability to navigate through areas of ambiguity.

Skill In:

WordPress website/theme design and development, including WordPress plugins and third party integrations;

Adobe Creative Suite applications, especially Photoshop;

Highly proficient in HTML5, CSS3, PHP, DNS, JavaScript, AJAX, MySQL queries and architecture, Bootstrap, Integration of third-party APIs;

Developing in WordPress and its API;

Developing HTML e-mail based campaigns using Mailchimp

Understanding of web server technology;

Strong understanding of Google Analytics, DoubleClick for Publishers or other ad-serving platforms;

Knowledge of security and encryption practices;

Executing complex projects;

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.);

Understanding client and end-user needs, motivations and behaviors and translating them into remarkable, delightful user experiences;

Business writing and analysis; and

Presentation and communication skills, both verbal and written, to interface with various networks, departments and levels of management.

Ability to:

Multitask in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment;

Prioritize workload and work under specific, and sometimes difficult, time constraints;

Communicate quickly and clearly with staff both in, and out, of the Company;

Identify and take ownership of issues and drive them to resolution;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision.

Work Environment

The Director of Digital Technology and Solutions operates in a professional business office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital hardware and/or software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading, typing close manipulation, and writing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a salary exempt position with supervision requirements. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Occasionally, weekend, evening, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Digital Media, or a closely related field AND a minimum of five years’ work experience in developing media strategies and managing projects for digital technology platforms and/or digital media and social platforms.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Jobs under the Jobs and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Date Posted: September 9, 2018