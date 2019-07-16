Daniel Tiger’s Be My Neighbor Day at the Connecticut Trolley Museum

Join us for a fun day at the Connecticut Trolley Museum and meet Daniel Tiger! Hop aboard one of the museum’s historic trolleys and learn about their history.

Activities included with your admission:

Meet Daniel Tiger!

Climb aboard historic trolleys

Take a 3-mile trolley ride with a period-dressed motorman.

Entrance to on-site Connecticut Fire Truck Museum

And much more!

Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no ticket sales at the Trolley Museum on the day of the event. Click here for tickets and more information.

In partnership with: