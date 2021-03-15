Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Data Reporter II (The Accountability Project)

Do you dream in SQL? Do spreadsheets excite you? Do you know that “R” is more than a letter in the alphabet? Do you think that pythons and pandas have a place in the newsroom? Is Access not about lazy journalism but deep datasets? Is filing an FOIA request what you do for breakfast? Is cleaning dirty data a fun Saturday night? And, most importantly, do you think that some of the most powerful and impactful accountability journalism can begin with a bunch of rows, columns, and curiosity?

Then this job is for you.

Connecticut Public has an immediate opening for an experienced, ambitious, and resourceful data reporter to join a new three-person team dedicated to producing high-quality, high-impact local investigative journalism. This reporter, working with our Investigative Editor and Investigative Reporter, will function as a tight-knit team but also work hand-in-hand with our journalists across all disciplines and departments, audio, video, visuals, and digital of the 40+ person Content Team.

Our investigations will be meticulously reported and produced, well-presented stories on issues, people, and news events affecting Connecticut. The team will be expected to generate short-term and long-term investigative narratives from team members, and journalists across the group. This team’s work will be published across all our platforms and in all our formats, long-form radio, television documentary and digitally using the written word to advance the story and reach of our work. Great investigative reporting, editing, and project management skills are a must, as is demonstrated talent for ferreting out and efficiently producing revealing, world-changing stories.

The art of storytelling is at the core of all of the Connecticut Public’s initiatives. Those initiatives have exploded in the last several years, as it has pursued a bold new direction within the turbulent news industry: transforming a significant portion of its corporate headquarters and staff into a journalism focused organization.

Applicants must have substantial investigative data reporting experience to be considered.