Digital Audience Coordinator, Earned Platforms

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the newly formed position of Digital Audience Coordinator for Earned Platforms. This position reports to the Digital Audience Manager.

General Summary

The Digital Audience Coordinator for Earned Platforms distributes on all platforms, but is an expert on audience engagement and platform management across earned products, such as social media and other distributed platforms. The Coordinator works in close collaboration with teams from Content, Marketing, Underwriting, Development, and the Business Intelligence and Analytics department.

Essential Job Functions

Our Coordinator provides a wide range of services in collaboration with departments across the organization. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Develop and execute social media strategies, for organic and paid platforms.

Execute and optimize social media advertising campaigns for target audiences across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Support the development and execution of a social strategy, influencing the content calendar to strengthen social media presence.

Develop/strategize, test, collect and analyze data, identify trends and insights in order to achieve maximum audience engagement and reach.

Conduct analysis using native and third-party reporting platforms.

Work with the Content and Marketing teams to develop assets and content to support program initiatives.

Track, report, and analyze website analytics to seek new marketing and content development opportunities.

Manage goal setting, development of KPIs, and regular performance reporting based on specified metrics and KPIs across all social properties with the intent to influence business and content decisions.

Manage SEO activities and strategies such as keyword assessments, link building strategies, overall site health, and other SEM functions.

Monitor off-site SEO and user engagement and recommend changes for optimization, including suggested changes to website architecture, copy and content, and linking.

Support the develop of the organization’s earned media plan and roadmap.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

Our Digital Audience Coordinator has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Maintain best practices around social media and distributed content.

Adhere to ethical guidelines for Connecticut Public.

Support the vision, strategy, content development, and community management for all social properties.

Post, as needed, to various social media accounts for key stakeholders throughout the organization.

Identify partnerships and opportunities that would increase awareness and credibility of the brand

Provide support for SEO activities related to earned efforts.

Provide support for all social media activity.

Stay up-to-date with new digital technologies and social media best practices (be a continuous learner).

Create and implement documentation/processes/best practices.

Impact the business through social media.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

All things social, and might even be an influencer in their own right.

Google Analytics, Facebook Business Manager, etc.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) best practices.

Working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously.

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Skill In:

Appropriate posting techniques on each social platform and using social media tools such as Social News Desk, Hootsuite, Sprout Social, or Sprinklr.

Proficient in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube analytics.

Interpersonal and multitasking with the ability to handle all the social media accounts for multiple (sub) brands in a cohesive way.

Analytics, time-management, and project management skills with ability to manage multiple projects.

Presentation, collaboration, and communicating with team members across the organization.

Microsoft Office applications and workplace technology, to include Internet research abilities and the ability to develop spreadsheets (like SmartSheets), graph data, and format professional reports.

Expressing ideas clearly, effectively and persuasively in a written format.

Self-motivation and discipline to set and achieve work goals.

Ability to:

Possess intellectual curiosity and an inquisitive nature, yet still perform at a high-level within an ambiguous environment.

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations.

Be creative, unflappable under pressure, and have a “whatever it takes” attitude.

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent.

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, some evening and weekend event support is required.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job..

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, non-exempt, hourly position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field AND one (1) to three (3) years’s experience in media, and specifically managing social media platforms for highly visible organizations.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, optional cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.