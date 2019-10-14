Digital Project Manager

Work Environment

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, some evening and weekend event support is required.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the physical activities of this position may include frequent in-person interactions. It is essential to be able to remain at a desk/computer workstation for prolonged periods, perform extensive data entry and other computer-related tasks, and create/maintain filing systems. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as preparing and analyzing data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25 lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10 lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, salary, exempt position.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Digital Media, Project Management or related field AND a minimum of two (2) years’ direct work experience in managing complex media projects or product development teams. Experience with rich media CMS and modern CRM systems is strongly recommended. PMP, PgMP, CAPM, or PMI-PBA preferred.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

CT Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. CT Public may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. CT Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprinting screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.