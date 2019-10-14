For more than 55 years Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.
Currently, Connecticut Public seeks candidates to fill the full-time position of Digital Project Manager. This position is a pivotal member of Connecticut Public’s Digital Services Bureau who personifies “smart and gets things done.” In this newly created role, the successful candidate will manage digital projects throughout the organization as defined from inception to completion, as well as establish and build cross-departmental relationships to ensure that project deadlines are met. This position reports to the Director/Data, Analytics and Audience Intelligence.
General Summary
Prospective candidates are highly-organized, tech-savvy and media-savvy, who can functional as an energetic, outgoing, expert communicator who ensures the smooth operation of various digital projects such as the development of websites, mobile apps, digital products and communications campaigns that enable deeper engagement with our audiences. The Project Manager is functionally responsible for all day-to-day aspects of the product cycle in which we collaboratively bring a creative vision and business goals to fruition — on time, on budget, on brand, and on-mission, and then evaluate its success. In all of his/her work, this manager will support the mission, vision, core values and brand promise of Connecticut Public
Essential Job Functions
- Facilitate collaboration and communication among members of interdisciplinary teams to develop a detailed project plan and process for monitoring progress.
- Create and communicate a project plan, schedule, budget, and then assign tasks and deadlines to partners or teams; finally, conduct quality assurance on all project deliverables;
- As part of project management ensures management of the project scope, including, but not limited to, the following steps:
- Schedule frequent check-ins
- Clear roadblocks and escalate challenges when necessary and when 1:1 problem-solving fails
- Provide status reports and support documentation during all elements of project
- Ensure projects are delivered on-time and quality standards are met
- Write and maintain support documentation
- Highlight potential risks or malfunctions and work proactively to resolve issues
- Work with Digital Product manager, design product development “sprints” and meet regularly with team members to maintain focus and direction toward achieving defined goals;
- After product or feature launch, follow-up to ensure that KPIs are measured and communicated, and help to manage the process of testing and product revisions as necessary;
- Close out projects with post-mortem reports and learnings statements.
- Be a student of best practices in digital project management and suggest ways to improve processes and efficiency of efforts.
- Be the expert team user of project management systems like Smartsheets, Asana, Slack, or Mavenlink to keep projects current and accurate.
Responsibilities
- Maintain a deep understanding of the strategic business goals of the overall organization, and the responsibility that each functional department has toward successfully achieving those goals.
- Collaborate with the Digital Product Manager to focus relentlessly on serving the best possible audience experience.
- Help to project expense budgets and timelines for each project.
- Serve as ‘scribe’ during meetings to keep notes for team members.
- Collaborate and document responsibilities and tasks for continuity and archiving.
- Teach and train users across the spectrum of learning.
- Drafting creative briefs, logic models and business models.
- Other duties as assigned.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
Knowledge of:
- Digital project management tools and systems such as Smartsheet or Asana.
- Modern digital media platforms, content management systems and customer-relation management tools.
- Digitally-enabled marketing and promotion principles, practices and platforms.
- Audience engagement practices around content and rich media.
- Communications tools like email, text, Slack and other systems,
- Modern CMS and CRM systems.
Skill In:
- Using Digital Media platforms and products.
- Design Thinking and Agile product development processes.
- Using a wide array of digital data and familiarity with Google Analytics;
- Budget and expense projections and management, setting, managing and adhering to budgets.
- Addressing complex problems and breaking them down to well-defined, manageable parts.
- Communicating and collaborating across functions and throughout all levels of the organization.
- Working with highly creative, unique and talented divergent thinkers AND more analytical, binary, logical team members with different working styles, hours and ideas.
- Listening and asking questions to uncover explicit and implicit needs.
- Anticipating a team’s need for information or tools needed to move forward with their work.
Ability to:
- Be intellectually curious and inquisitive in nature, along with performing at a high-level within an ambiguous environment.
- Be the ultimate team player while demonstrating leadership qualities.
- Demonstrate conscientious teamwork, time management and responsiveness to colleagues.
- Organize, prioritize, manage, and meet multiple deadlines and projects with ease and grace, demonstrating respect and teamwork.
- Be highly organized and still possess excellent time-management skills.
- Function as a skilled, clear oral, written and presentation communicator among cross-functional teams.
- Define discreet product functions and features.
- Be a proactive, nimble problem-solver.
Work Environment
Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, some evening and weekend event support is required.
Physical Demands
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.
While performing the essential functions of this job, the physical activities of this position may include frequent in-person interactions. It is essential to be able to remain at a desk/computer workstation for prolonged periods, perform extensive data entry and other computer-related tasks, and create/maintain filing systems. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as preparing and analyzing data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25 lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10 lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.
Position Type/Expected Hours of Work
This is a full-time, salary, exempt position. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, some evening and weekend event support is required.
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Digital Media, Project Management or related field AND a minimum of two (2) years’ direct work experience in managing complex media projects or product development teams. Experience with rich media CMS and modern CRM systems is strongly recommended. PMP, PgMP, CAPM, or PMI-PBA preferred.
This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).
Disclaimer
CT Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. CT Public may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. CT Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprinting screening may be required.
Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.
Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.